Thursday March 16, 2023 – There was drama in Kisumu yesterday after Azimio protesters stormed an event hosted by former IEBC CEO and Communications Authority of Kenya Director-General, Ezra Chiloba, and chased him away.

Chiloba was addressing the press when Raila Odinga’s goons arrived and was forced to flee.

According to sources, the rowdy Azimio youths stormed the event, minutes after Chiloba started addressing the press.

This prompted Chiloba to cut short his event and dash to his vehicle.

The CA boss was officiating a High-Level Roundtable event which marked World Consumer Rights Day at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex.

The youth stormed the catering centre and took away all the food meant for organisers and guests.

The youth were protesting the high cost of living in readiness for the Monday, March 20, mass action called by Azimio leader, Raila Odinga.

Armed with placards and chanting, the rowdy youth poured into the streets of Kisumu.

One of the protestors rallied the crowd to prepare for the Monday, March 20, protests.

“We owe no one an apology.”

“We have a right to picket and therefore we say, Ruto must go.”

“On Monday, March 20, all of us are going to Nairobi and going to tell Ruto to get out of State House,” he stated.

Other demonstrators bayed for the blood of ICT Cabinet Secretary, Eliud Owalo, who was to be the event’s chief guest.

