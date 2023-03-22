Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Wednesday, 22 March 2023 – There was a bizarre incident after a snake reportedly appeared in a lodging when a man was making love to someone’s wife.
According to reports on Twitter, the incident happened in one of the countries in East Africa.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>