Friday, 24 March 2023 – Joseph Kubende, a renowned political mobiliser in Bungoma County, has died under mysterious circumstances.

Kubende’s death was confirmed by his close friend Justo Misiko after consultation with the family members.

In his statement, Misiko said he witnessed Kubende breathe his last at Radiant Hospital in Pangani, Nairobi.

“Friends, after consultation with family, this is to confirm to you that I have indeed lost a very close friend and brother. I have witnessed Joseph Kubende breathe his last. We are at Radiant Hospital in Pangani. We plan to move his remains to Kenyatta University Funeral Home. It’s unbelievable, Rest in Peace ndugu,” he wrote.

Kubende allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 4th floor of an apartment in Roysambu and was rushed to Radiant Hospital with serious injuries.

He died while receiving treatment.

The deceased had just landed from the United States of America.

His close friends have ruled out suicide and urged police to carry out thorough investigations.

“There is no way Kubende could have taken his own life, watu waache mchezo!

I have never met someone who loves life like Joseph Kubende, someone here is lying and covering up the truth! Eti he jumped from 4th floor in Kasarani area, how now? Police must be involved in probing our friend’s death” one of his close friends wrote on Facebook.

“In less than one month. Left to USA for greener pastures. Then came back to Kenya to fall from the fourth floor of a building somewhere in Nairobi and die. The story doesn’t add up,” another friend added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.