Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 23 March 2023 – An unknown man was reportedly spotted dumping the body of a young boy by the roadside around Koilel in Uasin Gishu on Thursday morning.

Eyewitnesses took the number plate of the Probox that he used to ferry the body and reported the matter to the police.

According to information shared by renowned journalist Joshua Araap Sang, the car was impounded and taken to the police station.

The suspect is on the run.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.