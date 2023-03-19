Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 March 2023 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer Dishon Mirugi has been accused of murder.

According to blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora, who came to the limelight after he blew the cover on Jeff Mwathi’s death, the gospel singer reportedly murdered Pastor Elizabeth Githingi in his house and claimed that she committed suicide.

He reportedly put the slain pastor’s body in his car and later went to Kasarani police station to report the death.

Cops at Kasarani reportedly refused to take the body.

The singer allegedly dumped the body at KU hospital mortuary at night.

Dishon was reportedly dating the slain pastor and it is alleged that she has been financing him.

Check out social media posts.

The slain pastor.

The gospel singer accused of killing her.

