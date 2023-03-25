Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 25, 2023 – Residents of Mitunguu in Meru County woke up to a shocking incident after a man killed his wife and six-year-old son.

The suspect, who runs a church, committed the heinous act at night.

Bodies of his deceased wife and son were found lying in a pool of blood by neighbours.

More details to follow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.