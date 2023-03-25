Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, March 25, 2023 – Police are investigating an incident where a matatu driver reportedly jumped from an overpass in a shocking suicide attempt along the busy Thika Superhighway.
According to reports, the driver is well-known in Thika Town.
He was ferrying passengers towards Thika when he stopped the vehicle by the roadside and jumped from the overpass.
He landed on top of a saloon car.
The car’s windscreen was badly damaged.
The depressed man sustained injuries and was quickly rushed to the hospital.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
