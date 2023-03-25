Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 25, 2023 – Police are investigating an incident where a matatu driver reportedly jumped from an overpass in a shocking suicide attempt along the busy Thika Superhighway.

According to reports, the driver is well-known in Thika Town.

He was ferrying passengers towards Thika when he stopped the vehicle by the roadside and jumped from the overpass.

He landed on top of a saloon car.

The car’s windscreen was badly damaged.

The depressed man sustained injuries and was quickly rushed to the hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.