Thursday, 02 March 2023 – Police in Migori are investigating a bizarre incident where a 60-year-old man exhumed his sister-in-law’s body and dumped it outside the home of his ex-wife.

The suspect whose identity is yet to be revealed parted ways with his wife three years ago over constant family domestic disputes.

According to his ex-wife Monica Adhiambo, he had stashed the body in a sack.

“He came and dumped the body right outside my door. He had stashed the body inside a sack before ferrying it here,” she said.

He had reportedly threatened her of dire consequences if she fails to take him back.

His sister-in-law was not married by the time she died.

The man had offered to have the body buried in his land.

The mother of the deceased woman said she is waiting for the direction of police on the matter, adding that she is willing to bury the remains of her daughter in her own land.

Kakaro North sub-location Assistant chief Mr. Joel Amwenya said the matter is now under investigation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.