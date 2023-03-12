Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, March 12, 2023 – A huge ship carrying over 42,000 metric tonnes of yellow maize is expected to dock in Mombasa on Sunday.

This is the first consignment of subsidised maize to arrive in Kenya since December last year when the government authorised duty-free imports to address shortages.

MV Stellar Lady, with 42,464 tonnes of yellow maize from the Port of Odessa, Ukraine, is expected in Mombasa according to a docking schedule, with no other ship expected before March 20.

This is good news for Kenyans since the consignment will address the Unga shortage in the country.

At the same time, millers say they fear a 90kg bag of yellow maize will not sell for Sh4,200 as desired by the government, adding that the global market is experiencing shortages too.

The millers also complained of not being paid for past imports and called for the intervention of President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST