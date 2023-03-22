Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – A distressed mother is mourning her daughter, who died after being neglected by a nurse at Njoro Girls.

On the fateful day she died, her fellow students took her to the nurse for medical attention because she was critically ill.

She couldn’t even walk on her own.

However, the nurse turned her away.

She went back to the class to do her mid-term exams.

She kept telling the teacher that she was not feeling well but the teacher insisted that she must finish the exam.

Sadly, she collapsed and died while sitting for the exam.

The deceased student’s mother aired her grievances on social media and hoped that she will get justice.

Check out her emotional post.

Below is a photo of the deceased student.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.