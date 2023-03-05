Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 March 2023 – A 27-year-old man is in police custody after he killed his 43-year-old lover on Friday.

The suspect, Alex Chemwantei Cherobe, reportedly used a hotel metal to burn the behinds of his lover Nancy Chelimo, following mistrust in their relationship.

He left her with serious injuries on her bottoms, which resulted in her death.

The duo lived together before their relationship turned sour.

Neighbours raised the alarm over the suspected murder and informed the village elder.

The village elder then reported the matter to the police.

According to reports, the incident happened last week on February 27.

However, the victim did not seek medical attention.

Her condition worsened and she succumbed to the injuries on Friday, March 3.

The suspect is being held at Endebess police station and is assisting police with investigations.

He will be arraigned in court on Monday.

The deceased woman’s body was moved to Kitale County Hospital awaiting post-mortem.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.