Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday March 16, 2023 – Days after Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu exposed Kenya as dead broke, President William Ruto has just confirmed it.

This is after he ran to Suluhu to help him feed the dying Kenyans.

Speaking during an interview, Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) Managing Director Pamela Mutua revealed that Kenya was seeking help from Tanzania to curb the high cost of living.

According to her, Tanzania was among African countries that the government was sourcing food commodities from.

“We are sourcing duty-free commodities from African countries to curb high prices resulting in a raised cost of living,” Mutua stated.

“We are looking to import 80,000 metric tonnes of beans, which is coming from Tanzania and Ethiopia,” she added.

Apart from Tanzania, the government was also seeking urgent basic commodities outside the continent.

“We have already started importing some rice from India as it takes a shorter time to come through,” she revealed.

Mutua further assured Kenyans that cheaper cooking oil and fat will arrive in Kenya in April 2023.

The revelation was made seven days after Suluhu revealed that a neighbouring country had sought its help amidst depleting forex reserves.

Suluhu noted that the forex reserves of a member of the East African Community (EAC) was depleting.

She was thus approached daily to aid curb the crisis.

“Economically, we are the best in EAC.”

“While everyone complains about the lack of forex reserves, we have enough for four months.”

“One of our neighbours here does not have even for one week.”

“When they come to us for help, I tell them we are in the same situation although our economy is stronger,” Suluhu stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST