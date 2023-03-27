Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 27, 2023 – Shakira has reportedly found love with a new man in Miami after splitting from her ex-partner, Gerard Pique.

The Colombian singer-songwriter, 46, is said to be moving to Florida after signing a child custody agreement with ex Gerard Pique.

Spanish news website OK Diario says the mum-of-two could have another reason to accelerate her move to Miami – a ‘mystery man’ it claims to have been told she met several months ago before she penned her latest diss song targeting Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia.

The website reported at the weekend: ‘It seems the Colombian singer could have found a new illusion in the shape of a mysterious man she apparently met in Miami and has been in contact with for four months.’

It offered no more details, other than to say that the mystery man was not former flame Antonio de la Rua, who she dated before meeting Pique at the 2010 World Cup where Shakira performed her hit song ‘Waka Waka’.

Shakira expert Laura Fa, one of two journalists who regularly report on the mum-of-two for Catalan newspaper El Periodico, said earlier this month the artist was looking at a new date of April 1 to leave Barcelona with her children after initial reports it would happen at the end of the school year in June.

That was before her mum Nidia Ripoll was hospitalised in the Catalan capital after a blood clot was found in her leg. Her 91-year-old dad William Mubarak’s poor health was initially cited as the main reason she dropped plans to move to Miami at the start of the year after signing a child custody agreement with Pique in December.

The couple, who split in May after 11 years together, confirmed in November they had reached an agreement after a protracted negotiation which came to a head with a marathon 12-hour meeting with their lawyers. They signed the accord at a court in Barcelona the following month.

As part of the agreement retired footballer Pique, now dating Catalan beauty Clara Chia, 23, will spend holiday time with his children.

The South American artist performed her diss track with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap, in which she fires poisoned darts at Pique and his new girlfriend, on the Jimmy Fallon Show earlier this month. She went on to talk about her break-up with the former footballer.

Pique said in a subsequent interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais he was ‘very happy’ following the dramatic changes in his life which have included the split with Shakira and retirement from football.

He also shut down a question about Shakira in the interview but added: ‘Each parent has the responsibility to try to do the best for their children.

‘It’s about protecting them. That’s the work of all parents with their children. That’s what I’m focused on and that’s my job as a father.’