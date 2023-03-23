Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 22, 2023 – Self-acclaimed life coach and relationship expert, Solomon Buchi, has said that premarital sex is not normal.

“You can date without sex.

You should do it. Your head will be clear; your mind won’t be fogged by orgasms.

It will be easier to walk away, and most importantly, you honor your body unto the Lord.

Sex before marriage is not normal. It’s not fun. It’s human depravity,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 22.