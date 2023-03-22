Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 21, 2023 – Sevilla have sacked head coach Jorge Sampaoli ahead of the club’s Europa League quarter-final against Manchester United.

The Spanish side beat Fenerbahce to progress to the last eight but currently sit two points above the relegation zone in 14th place, with a 2-0 defeat at Getafe on Sunday Sampaoli’s final league game in charge.

The 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Getafe Sunday proved the final straw for Sampaoli – who had only returned for his second spell in charge in October.

Sevilla have won just twice in their past seven La Liga matches, losing four games in that run.

“Sevilla have terminated the contract of coach Jorge Sampaoli after the team’s defeat in Getafe, which has once again placed the team on the verge of relegation places. The fact that the team has not managed to get out of the lowest positions in the table since his incorporation as a coach and the image offered in the last matches of the team has led the club to make this decision, in search of a reaction in the 12 games that remain in the league. Sevilla thanks Sampaoli for his services and wishes him the best of luck in his future,” read the Sevilla statement.

Jose Luis Mendilibar is set to be appointed by Sevilla ahead of taking training later on Tuesday.

Sevilla play Cadiz and Celta Vigo in La Liga after the international break before facing United in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on April 13.