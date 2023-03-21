Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 March 2023 – Vocal Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna claims that a plain cloth police officer attempted to assassinate him along Wabera Street in the Nairobi Central Business District when he led a group of Azimio politicians to protest against the high cost of living.

He reportedly fired a live bullet at Sifuna, hoping to take him out.

Sifuna shared a photo of the rogue cop on his Twitter account and told him that he won’t be cowed by threats.

He further told him to prepare more bullets next Monday when Azimio leaders resume their weekly demos.

Check out his tweet.

