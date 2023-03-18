Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 18, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to be careful when holding mass protests on Monday.

Raila is holding mass protests in Nairobi on Monday to protest over the high cost of living in the country.

In what can be seen as a warning to Raila Odinga, Cherargei who is a close ally of President William Ruto said in case somebody dies on Monday or any property is destroyed, the former Premier will be arrested and questioned about that.

“Raila Odinga we umechoka buana wewe ni mzee anza kupea watu mawaidha na kuleta amani (Raila, you are tired, just start giving advice to people and advocate for peace).”

“Mimi nataka nimwambie Raila kama kuna damu ya mkenya ama mali itaharibika ju ya maandamano (I’m telling Raila that if there will be bloodshed and destruction of property) Raila Odinga you must take personal responsibility and pay for the damages.”

“Na kama kuna mtu atauawa kwa hiyo maandamano tunamwambia Raila utashikwa uwekwe ndani (If anyone gets killed during demonstrations Raila you will be arrested),” Cherargei said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST