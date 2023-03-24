Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday March 24, 2023 – Selena Gomez has pleaded with her fans to stop sending Hailey Bieber death threats after the model reached out to the singer to complain about online hate amid their ongoing feud.

Selena took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that Hailey told her of the hate mail she’s been getting.

She wrote today, March 24: “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.”

The actress, 30, added that “no one” should experience “hate or bullying” and she doesn’t “stand for” it.

“I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop,” Gomez concluded with a heart emoji.

Hailey has been getting bombarded with hateful messages online since her rumored feud with Selena bubbled up in February.

Bieber has been getting bombarded with hateful messages online since her rumored feud with the Rare Beauty founder bubbled up in February.

Accusations started flying when the model, 26, posted a since-deleted TikTok appearing to shade Gomez.

Later that month, Hailey and friend Kylie Jenner were accused of making fun of Gomez’s eyebrows via Instagram.

The internet was set ablaze with unfounded theories, with trolls claiming Hailey Bieber was trying to steal Selena’s life.

Gomez promptly announced she was taking a hiatus from Instagram just as she became the most-followed woman on the app.

Fans also accused Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, of dissing Gomez, his ex-girlfriend, at his birthday party, though a source exclusively denied the claims to Page Six.