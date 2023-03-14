Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – A notorious city gangster identified as Alex was buried in his village home in Kitui after being gunned down by cops in South B, and a pistol recovered from him.

A dreaded undercover cop, who goes by the monicker Saigonpunisher James, attended the burial to dig deep about the deceased thug and probably gather more information on other surviving gang members.

In the obituary, the family lied that Alex died after he was accosted by unknown assailants while going home and violently robbed before being killed.

This is an outright lie because he was killed by the police.

Below is what the undercover cop posted on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.