Thursday March 16, 2023 – President William Ruto has appealed to Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, to hold peaceful demonstrations for the sake of the country.

Speaking at State House, Ruto begged Raila to work with the police to make sure that no lives or businesses are disrupted during the protests.

“My friend Raila Odinga, you cannot continue to blackmail the country.”

“We have no problem with you organizing demonstrations but please it’s your responsibility to work with the police to make sure that the rest of the citizens of Kenya, their lives are not disrupted, their property are not destroyed, their business are not affected and they can go to work,” said Ruto.

Raila announced last week that there will be a mega protest on March 20, 2023, against the Kenya Kwanza Government.

“Take note that on the 20th of March 2023, we have a date with destiny in Nairobi.”

“On that day our supporters throughout the country shall stage a massive procession in Nairobi for a legitimate and inclusive Government.”

“Save that date and let the action begin.”

“The movement for the defence of democracy has now started, “Raila announced.

The ODM leader on Tuesday also announced a public holiday on March 20 in a move to allow Azimio supporters to participate in demonstrations.

“I hereby declare in the name of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance that Monday the 20th of March will be a public holiday,” said Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST