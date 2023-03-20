Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 20, 2023 – President William Ruto has instructed the National Police Service (NPS) to carry out their mandate in line with the Constitution, ahead of Raila Odinga’s much-publicized march to State House today.

Speaking during a church service at Kapsabet Showground, Nandi County, yesterday, Ruto noted that the police should ensure the rights of all citizens are protected – be it those who join the protests or those who continue with their day-to-day activities.

He warned those who will demonstrate not to interfere with the fundamental rights of other citizens or else they would face the full arm of the law.

“I instruct the police to do their work according to the constitution. They are professional people and they are going to ensure the rights of everybody are protected. The rights of those who want to protest and the rights of those who want to go about their businesses.’

“I have confidence in our police men and women because I have told them that I don’t need them to help me with politics but they need to concentrate on their mandate to protect the rights of every citizen,” Ruto noted.

While castigating Raila’s motive for organising mass protests, the president noted that the former prime minister sought to arm-twist the government in a bid to give in to their demand.

“I’ve tried to listen to him, he is telling us he doesn’t believe in IEBC, Supreme Court, he believes a whistleblower. He doesn’t want the law, he wants to decide himself against the constitution, which is anarchy.

“Sadly, he is telling about the cost of living. Owing to his actions are why we’re here. We will not allow it. You have terrorised the people of Nyanza into slavery, you now want in the extent to terrorise people using anarchy. it will not happen,” he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST