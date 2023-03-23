Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 23, 2023 – President William Ruto has urged 50 newly appointed Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) to do everything they can to ensure they succeed in their new mandate.

During their swearing-in ceremony at State House Nairobi, Ruto acknowledged that the job was challenging and thus advised the CAS to consult widely.

“I am aware that in this service, there may be many challenges and you may not know everything. I want to implore you to take time to read, understand, ask and agree to be informed so that you can serve,” he stated.

While explaining why he appointed ex-governors and Members of Parliament (MPs) as CASs, Ruto stated that they would bring the much-needed balance amid concerns over inexperience.

“Many of you have served in other various capacities even as politicians. I have deliberated with some of you because I am aware that you better understand service to the people because of serving in other capacities,” he remarked.

However, he reminded the new appointees to be guided by the oath of office they voluntarily took and serve with honour and dignity.

The Head of State reiterated that his appointments to the Executive were guided by national inclusivity, dispelling claims that he locked out some communities.

“I made appointments deliberately across the country because it is our intention to bring Kenyans together. I even went out of my way to appoint people who may not have voted for me because the elections are behind us,” he remarked.

Ruto wants the new appointees to ensure that the Kenya Kwanza government delivers on its promises to Kenya’s electorate.

The appointments were confirmed after the National Assembly declined to vet them. Speaker Moses Wetangula wrote to the President explaining that the House did not have jurisdiction to conduct the exercise.

Meanwhile, there has been an uproar over the high number of appointees, which is more than double those appointed under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

Kenyans argued that the President had increased the wage bill of the executive, yet he claimed that he would cut expenditures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST