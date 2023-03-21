Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome has revealed the number of protestors who were arrested during the Azimio One Kenya Alliance mass action on Monday.

During the protest called by Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, irate mobs clashed with police in Nairobi and Kisumu cities.

During a presser on Tuesday, Koome said 31 police officers were injured in the chaos.

“We wish to inform the public that during Monday’s demonstrations, we arrested 25 people, while seven officers were injured in Nyanza. In Nairobi, 10 police vehicles were damaged, 24 officers injured while 213 persons arrested were,” Koome said.

Most of them were released from custody on Tuesday after protesting they were being held illegally.

The IG further said one male student from Maseno University was killed in the protests in Kisumu. He said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

