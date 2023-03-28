Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has castigated Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki, and Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome after goons invaded former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s farm in Ruiru and stoned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Company at Industrial Area, Nairobi on Monday.

The goons stole and destroyed properties worth millions of shillings and no one was arrested during the raid.

There were no police officers to eject the gang from the property which the Kenyattas plan to build the multibillion-shilling Northlands City.

The goons said they raided Uhuru’s land because he is secretly financing the ongoing Azimio One Kenya Alliance demos led by an opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Reacting to the raid, Mutahi said Kindiki and Koome slept on their job of protecting properties owned by Kenyans and foreigners.

“On #MaandamanoMondays Kindiki SLEPT through the REVOLUTION. He has FAILED. And IG Koome is also ASLEEP. Big MOUTH, small RUNGU. He inspected RAILWAY lines today. And in his naïveté, he directed the MOBS to the NEXT target. Government is the ONLY vessel that LEAKS from the TOP,” Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST