Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is counting losses after goons associated with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration raided his Northlands Farm in Ruiru and stole sheep, and cut trees using power saws.

According to the Northlands Farm manager, the goons stole 1400 heads of sheep and each sheep is worth Sh 50,000, which translates to a loss of Sh 70 million in a single day.

The goons also cut over 500 trees and each tree cost was like Sh20,000, which translates to 10 million.

Electric fence worth over Sh 50 million was destroyed and borehole equipment worth over Sh 10 million were stolen. In short, Uhuru lost over 200 million in a single day.

The former President is accused of financing the ongoing Azimio One Kenya Alliance demos and the goons were on a revenge mission, accusing the former Head of State of destroying their business in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

