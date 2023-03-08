Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 March 2023 – Celebrity city prophetess Monica Nyambura has eloped with her friend’s husband after her marriage with ex-husband Samuel Kariuki crumbled.

Kariuki and Monica walked down the aisle in 2018 in a lavish wedding.

They would parade their love life on social media but in 2020, they parted ways due to infidelity.

Monica is now dating Apostle Francis.

Apostle Francis reportedly dumped his wife for prophetess Monica.

Interestingly, Monica and Apostle Francis’s wife were close friends.

Little did she know that the beautiful prophetess was eyeing her husband.

Apostle Francis lives a flamboyant lifestyle which he displays on social media.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.