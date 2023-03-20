Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 20, 2023 – As investigations surrounding the mysterious death of Pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru continues, it is now emerging that she sent a distressing message to her sister on the fateful day she died.

Pastor Elizabeth had paid a visit to popular Kikuyu gospel singer Dishon Mirugi when she died mysteriously in his house.

According to fresh information shared by blogger Simon Muthiora, the deceased pastor had sent an alarming message to her sister informing her that the singer was threatening to kill her.

Dishon claims that Pastor Elizabeth committed suicide in his house.

According to a statement that he recorded at Kiamumbi police station, he alleged that he left her cleaning the house to run some errands along Thika Road.

According to the statement, he returned home soon after because he couldn’t reach Elizabeth on her phone.

Mirugi claims that when he returned home, he discovered Elizabeth in his wardrobe, appearing to have hung herself with a bedsheet.

He claims he untied the body and transferred it to his car before driving to the Jacaranda Maternity Home.

According to the police statement, medics at Jacaranda refused to pick up Elizabeth’s body because she was already dead.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.