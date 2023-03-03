Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 3, 2023 – A few days ago, well-endowed ladies turned up at Club Da Place in Kisumu for a competition dubbed Miss Curvy Kisumu.

They displayed their juicy curves and big booties to impress the judges.

Over Ksh 100,000 was up for grabs.

See photos and video of how the competition went down.

