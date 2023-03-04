Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 4, 2023 – The United States of America (USA) has issued a statement after President William Ruto gave his stand on LGBTQ in the country.

In a statement, US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman stated that the US government respects Kenya’s view on LGBTQ rights and will not impose anything on Kenyans.

“Our view is every country has to make its own decisions about LGBTQ rights. In the United States, we have a different stand in which we view LGBTQ rights as human rights but we respect every country’s view on what position they want to take on this and we will respect that but of course, our democratic values in the way we feel is different and that’s Okay.”

“We have had a very strong working relationship for many years and the Kenyan government knows the US perspective on this but we also respect Kenya’s point on this particular issue,” she stated.

Whitman also refuted claims that the US government donated relief food and drugs to Kenya as well as Sh16 billion as an appreciation after the Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ.

“I want to underscore that there is absolutely no linkage between the food and drug relief and Kenya’s stand on LGBTQ,” she added.

President Ruto on Thursday stated that he would not allow the LGBTQ community rights in Kenya.

Speaking during the re-launch of the Women Enterprise Fund at KICC, Nairobi, the Head of State told Kenyans not to worry about the LGBTQ debate, noting that the community will never be allowed in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.