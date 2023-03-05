Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, March 5, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s beef with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his allies is far from over.

This is after he claimed that Uhuru and his allies stole a whopping Sh16 billion during the election period last year after they realized their plans to make Raila Odinga the next president had failed.

According to Gachagua, the theft was undertaken by high-profile officials in then-president Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration led by former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

He said that the money was stolen in two phases, the first one being two days before the polls whereby Sh6 billion was lost.

The remaining Sh10 billion was stolen during the presidential election petition at the Supreme Court.

The deputy president stated that the theft dented the economy, and the challenges being faced now were partly caused by it.

He revealed that the loot was being picked up from Wilson Airport in Nairobi and being flown to unnamed people’s homes.

“Two days before the election, they stole Sh6 billion and pretended to sell some shares from Telkom. When there was a case before the Supreme Court, they stole another Sh10 billion purportedly to pay some contractors,” said Gachagua.

He suggested that Matiang’i was among the perpetrators of the theft and that could be the reason why he fled the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST