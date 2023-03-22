Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – Georgina Osoro, the rogue cop who fired a live bullet that killed 3rd-year Maseno university student William Manyange during Azimio demos adores her son.

She has shared several photos on social media bonding with her son.

What prompted her to kill another woman’s innocent son, knowing well as a mother, she would not like anyone to harm her own son?

The Kenyan DAILY POST.