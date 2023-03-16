Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday March 16, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Government has responded to Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s move to announce a public holiday on March 20th, 2023.

Addressing the press in Nairobi, Ruto, through UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, trashed Raila Odinga’s declaration as null and void.

According to Malala, it’s only the President who can announce a public holiday through the Ministry of Interior.

“Msimamo wa serikali ni mmoja, kwamba ni rais peke yake ambaye anaeza declare holiday kupitia waziri wa interior na public holiday zote ziko gazetted na mnazijua. Monday sisi tumesema ni working day, hakuna holiday itakua, watu waamke waende kazini, watoto warudi shuleni na biashara zote ziendelee,” said Malala.

At the same time, Malala warned Azimio allied MPs against going into demos without submitting their constituency development projects to the Budget Allocation Committee Chairperson Ndindi Nyoro.

“Nimekua nikiongea na chairman wa budget committee Ndindi Nyoro, on Monday yeye atakua anafinalize ripoti yake ya budget estimates za 2023/2024. Tunaambia wale wabunge wa ODM kwamba Monday ndio tunafunga masuala ya budget, msiende maandamano alafu mambo yenu ya maendeleo mkose kueka kwa budget alafu mkuje kulia ati hatujapata maendeleo kwa constituency zenu.”

“Kama wewe unataka wanachi wako wapate maendeleo wewe kama kiongozi chagua on Monday kama utaemda kwa Ndindi Nyoro ama maandamano,” Malala added.

On Tuesday, Raila announced a public holiday on March 20th after a request from Narch Kenya Leader, Martha Karua, in a move to allow Azimio supporters to participate in demonstrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST