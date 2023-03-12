Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 12, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government carried out a massive operation against illegal water connections in Nairobi’s Lang’ata Constituency

In an operation dubbed Linda Maji Lipa Maji, officials from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, working together with police officers, managed to disconnect 500 illegal water lines in the populous constituency.

The operation particularly targeted Raila Village in Langata Constituency where they found many households using illegally acquired water.

“The operation brought to book five more suspects arrested by the Water Police Unit (WPU). “

“In total, 48 culprits have been nabbed and fined with various charges ranging from illegal water connections and vandalism,” the Ministry statement read in part.

The operation was overseen by State Department for Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Kipronoh Ronoh who warned Kenyans against making illegal water connections.

“The PS was flanked by Secretary Administration Evans Mutari MBS, SDSs Douglas Mutai and Francis Bor. Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company was represented by the CEO Eng Nahashon Muguna,” the Ministry added

PS Ronoh noted that culprits will be charged for illegally acquiring public assets and misuse of natural resources.

The suspects will also face vandalism charges which may land them in jail or pay significant amounts of money in fines and compensations to the government.

The combined multi-agencies are working to remove the illegal water connections from all villages in the country, not just in Nairobi alone.

Raila Village in Langata Constituency is named after the veteran Opposition Leader Raila Amollo Odinga, who is also the former Prime Minister of Kenya.

