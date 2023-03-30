Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 30, 2023 – President William Ruto has been welcomed with pomp and colour after he landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday.

Ruto left the country on Sunday for a four-day visit to Belgium and Germany where he signed multi-trade deals with leaders of Germany and Belgium.

When he landed at the JKIA, Ruto was welcomed by Chief of General Staff General Robert Kabochi, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome among other officers.

A guard of honour was mounted by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and a red carpet was rolled as the president touched down at JKIA.

Here are photos of how Ruto, who is the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, was welcomed at JKIA after winding up his four days visit to Europe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.