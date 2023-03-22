Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – President William Ruto has mocked Azimio leader Raila Odinga over his call for weekly protests every Monday and Thursday.

Speaking during the listing of Laptrust Imara (REIT) at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Ruto expressed confidence in the future when Mondays and Thursdays would be the best trading days.

He added that the government would stop at nothing to maintain the rule of law and ensure that lawbreakers are held accountable.

The head of state pointed out that the government was mandated to protect the rights of all citizens and their businesses to enable them to achieve their goals without disruptions.

“I’m looking forward to days in the near future when every Monday and every Thursday to be the days that were traded the highest in the National Security Exchange (NSE) ” Ruto wittily stated.

“Through the rule of law, the government will take robust measures to ensure the rights of all and demonstrate that no one is above the law by decisively combating impunity and lawlessness and disorder.

“We have a duty to ensure that every worker and hustler from the Mama Mboga, MSME to the global multinational corporation operating in Kenya enjoy a conducive environment to pursue their goals unhindered,” he added.

This comes barely a day after Raila declared nationwide protests every Monday and Thursday beginning March 27.

The former PM noted that the demonstrations would continue until their demands were met.

“In response to public demand, we shall now hold protests every Thursday and Monday beginning next week,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST