Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 16, 2023 – President William Ruto is reportedly burning the midnight oil trying to come up with a formula for stopping the Azimio One Kenya Alliance mass action scheduled on March 20th next week.

Raila Odinga, who is the Azimio supremo, and his loyal lieutenants are planning to gather in Nairobi on that day and storm State House.

Although many political pundits have been calling Raila Odinga’s move treasonous, he has insisted he is following what the constitution says and he has a right to ask the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Government to reduce the cost of living.

With only 4 days remaining to the day, Ruto and his close handlers have mooted a plan of stopping Azimio’s mass action from happening.

According to credible sources, the Government wants to put senior Azimio leaders under house arrest on that day so that they cannot participate in the mass action.

However, ODM Communication Director, Philip Etale, said they are aware of the Government’s plan and said even if the State will manage house arrests, the protests will continue as they will be led by Kenyans themselves.

“Azimio leaders’ house arrests won’t work. The protests will be spearheaded by Kenyans and not the leaders,” Etale wrote on his verified Facebook page on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST