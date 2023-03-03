Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – Azimio Spokesman Professor Makau Mutua has weighed in on President William Ruto’s move to cut Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua’s powers.

Taking to Twitter, Makau claimed that the Head of State decided to cut CS Mutua’s powers as his Ukambani region did not fully vote for the Kenya Kwanza government.

“My good friend Dr. Alfred Mutua has been turned into a flower girl in Foreign Affairs. Chickens coming home to roost! He and his people obviously don’t have any shares in the company Rigathi Gachagua calls Kenya LTD,” Makau tweeted.

His reaction comes a day after the Foreign Affairs Ministry indicated that foreign missions do not have to go through CS Alfred Mutua’s office to engage other local ministries.

“Whereas the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations entrusts all official business with the receiving state to be conducted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has been agreed in the interest of efficiency that the missions may communicate directly with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government of Kenya without going through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,” the ministry said in a statement on March 1.

The ministry further stated that if any foreign nation wants to engage more than one ministry at any one time, such communication should go through Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s office.

