Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – Angry protesters in Kisumu took out their wrath on Pitstop Lounge – a popular entertainment joint in the lakeside city

They broke into the posh entertainment joint and carted away any valuables they could find.

They targeted the joint after hearing rumours that it is owned by rebellious Langa’ta Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, who has since ditched Raila for Ruto.

The owners of the joint were forced to come out and distance themselves from Jalang’o.

They condemned the attack in a statement released on social media.

Watch a video of the attack.

