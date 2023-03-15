Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – The admission by IEBC CEO, Hussein Marjan, that the commission lost crucial election equipment ahead of the 2022 General Elections has given Raila Odinga’s Azimio fodder to hit President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza.

In a statement to Kenyans, Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, claimed that Marjan’s admission is a testament that the August 9, 2022 elections were not credible.

According to Junet, it is ironic for President William Ruto to chest-thump that he won the election yet IEBC is admitting that poll kits were lost.

The MP appeared to suggest that there could be a collision that resulted in the poll kits getting lost.

“This is the ‘credible’ election that Ruto chest-thumps he won.”

“The level of IEBC interference in elections in Kenya – especially the presidential election – continues to deepen.”

“It is no wonder Ruto is attempting to unilaterally appoint a new commission,” he said.

The National Assembly Minority Chief Whip further noted that the Opposition side’s demand for an audit is based on the IEBC failures.

“The demand by us for an audit is premised on these manifest failures of IEBC to conduct a credible, verifiable, free and fair election,” Junet said.

Analysis of the areas where theft of equipment was recorded reveals that in most instances, missing gadgets were in Azimio La Umoja Raila Odinga’s political turf.

The stolen gadgets included 125 BVR kits, 952 laptops and finger scanners that were used for the electronic registration of voters.

