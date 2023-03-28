Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga condemned the invasion of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands farm.

Addressing his supporters in Kibra yesterday, Raila termed the attack as cowardly, castigating the stoning of his gas plant, East African Spectre Limited.

He termed the acts as criminal and accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of masterminding the two incidents.

“Today (yesterday), those cowards sent goons to Uhuru’s farm in Ruiru and other people to East Africa Spectre. Those acts are criminal and foolish.”

“Mr. Gachagua, you claim to be the son of Mau Mau but you are a coward,” the former Premier declared.

He further maintained that the Azimio protests were within the provisions of the law and that they would proceed with them as planned.

As he spoke, the crowd began chanting that they wanted him to lead them in a mass action on Tuesday, March 28. However, he declined the request by his supporters.

“Do you want a protest tomorrow or on Thursday? I am afraid Tuesday will not be possible because we have to follow the constitution before we have one,” Odinga told the crowd.

His response came after hundreds of individuals stormed the Northlands farm from the Eastern Bypass, fell trees, and stole several sheep.

At the same time, a group of 50 youths staged an attack at his gas plant in Embakasi, pelting stones at the gate and the main building.

The head of security claimed that the men targeted the company’s general manager, explaining that several stones were thrown at her window.

The Kenyan DAILY POST