Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – There was drama at the DCI Headquarters yesterday after ODM leader Raila Odinga was denied access.

The Opposition chief arrived at the DCI Headquarters flanked by his supporters and a host of Azimio leaders to stand in solidarity with the embattled former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Matiang’i had been holed up in a grilling session with the DCI detectives over an alleged police ‘raid’ at his Karen Home a fortnight ago.

Raila made his way to the gate of the headquarters when an officer approached him and informed him that he had instructions barring him (Raila) from accessing the investigative agency’s offices.

“Excuse me, Sir! According to instructions, I am told you cannot enter the offices. None of you may be allowed to enter,” the DCI officer told the seemingly infuriated Opposition leader.

However, the visibly angry Raila replied in protest, threatening to order his supporters to storm the DCI offices.

He argued that it was wrong to deny him access to a public office.

“Do you want me to order these people to go into DCI headquarters by force? This is a public office; how can I not be allowed to see the director? I have a right to go inside. If they want problems they will get problems,” Raila angrily said.

Raila’s entourage later left the DCI Headquarters after the detectives remained adamant.

