Thursday, March 2, 2023 – President William Ruto has responded to Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, who has been asking him to open Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers and see who won the last year’s presidential election.

Raila Odinga has also been demanding that Ruto authorizes a reputable firm to audit IEBC servers and establish who won the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

But speaking during the re-launch of the Women Enterprise Fund and Second Product of the Hustler Fund at KICC, Ruto said his work is not to open servers but to deliver his campaign promises to Kenyans.

“Where in the constitution does it say that it is the responsibility of the President to go and open servers?” he asked.

Ruto further said he is a busy man, adding he is currently focusing on reviving the economy, eradicating hunger and mitigating drought.

“I am busy, if you people have time, you can go and open the servers, I am busy working on Hustler Fund, Women Enterprise Fund and food distribution,” he said.

He further said the opposition has the right to handle their matters as long as they are within the law.

“We will not do what you want, I will ensure this country is rooted within the law, don’t waste your time, whatever it is that the law allows, you do it,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.