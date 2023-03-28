Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – Peter Kamau is among the goons who invaded retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands Farm, cut down trees, and stole livestock on a day when chaos and mayhem rocked the country.

He was captured in a viral video loading a stolen sheep in his car.

His car’s number plate was clearly visible in the video and this helped to unmask his identity.

Apparently, he had posted a photo of the car that he used to ferry the stolen sheep on his Facebook account.

It is now emerging that the shameless goon is an employee of Forward Travelers Sacco- a public transport company based in Kayole.

Buses belonging to the Sacco transported goons to invade Uhuru’s farm.

Below are photos of the goon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.