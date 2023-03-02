Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 2, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has savagely attacked members of the Kikuyu community after they demonstrated in Nairobi on Tuesday over infiltration of Chinese businesses in the city.

The businessmen and women protested the presence of China Square Supermarket, located at Unicity Mall along Thika Road, which is selling goods at throw-away prices.

The traders argued that they should be left to control wholesale and retail ends of the value chain and Chinese should only be allowed to do manufacturing.

Mutahi Ngunyi, in reaction to the demos, mocked Kikuyus saying they were protected by three presidents since independence and now they should allow Somalis and Chinese traders to enjoy the fruits of our independence.

“Dear Kikuyus. You were PROTECTED by three Presidents since INDEPENDENCE. You DO NOT Own Kenya. Let other people, including the SOMALIANS and CHINA People, enjoy the Fruit of our independence. Nyamakima protection is OVER!!,” Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

