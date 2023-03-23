Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 23 March 2023 – Netizens have commended Mombasa OCPD Maxwell Agoro after he was filmed calming down a group of protesters who took to the streets to protest against the LGBTQ.

The protesters, led by Muslim clerics and youth groups, marched around holding placards in protest over a recent Supreme Court ruling allowing the registration of an organisation championing gay rights.

While most cops use force to deal with protesters, Agoro used dialogue to ensure that there was no chaos.

He politely asked them to go home without causing any trouble after they were done with their protests.

He handled the situation professionally, thus earning accolades from Netizens.

Watch the video.

