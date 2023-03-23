Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 23, 2023 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has questioned Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s demands to the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome over police uniforms during demonstrations.

Raila wrote to IG Koome yesterday and cautioned him against the deployment of police officers in plain clothes during the next week’s Azimio protests.

He stated that only uniformed officers would be allowed to bear arms noting that other officers in plain clothes would be arrested by his supporters and treated as thugs.

“We put police on notice that we will allow only uniformed police to bear arms; plainclothes in arms will be dealt with as thugs and hired goons and committed to civilian arrests as allowed per the law,” the letter read in part.

However, Miguna wondered why Azimio threatened to attack plain-clothed officers, yet Raila’s bodyguards always wear civilian clothes and are armed.

He stated that the demonstrators might mistake the bodyguards for plain-clothed officers and attack them.

“When Raila Odinga threatens that he and his goons will treat armed undercover police officers as “thugs,” how does he expect his armed bodyguards who done civilian clothes to be treated? Wise people advise that if one finds himself in a hole, he shouldn’t keep digging,” Miguna tweeted.

