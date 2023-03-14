Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has broken silence after losing out the Ethics and Anti Corruption (EACC) chairperson position to Bishop David Oginde.

In a statement via Twitter, Kibwana congratulated Oginde for being nominated for the position and expressed confidence that he would serve Kenyans in that position.

“Before we were interviewed for Chairperson of EACC, I sent a message to David Oginde and Charles Kanjama SC sharing that any of the 3 of us, in my opinion, could serve Kenya well in that position. I congratulate Bishop for having been selected by William Ruto to serve,” Kibwana stated.

President Ruto picked Bishop Oginde for the EACC chairperson position following the recommendation of the Public Service Commission.,

“His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto, PhD, C.G.H., has, on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, nominated Bishop (Dr.) David Adang Oginde for appointment as the Chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). The nomination fills the vacancy caused by the retirement of Archbishop (Emeritus) Dr. Eliud Wabukala, who served a full 6-year term at the helm of the EACC.,” a statement from State House read.

Oginde, who is the immediate former Presiding Bishop of Christ is the Answer Ministries (CITAM), holds a Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership from Regent University School of Business and Leadership, USA; having previously graduated with a Master’s Degree in Leadership from Pan Africa Christian University.

Bishop Oginde also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture from the University of Nairobi; in addition to undertaking Biblical Studies at the Trinity Evangelical Divinity School (Trinity International University) in Illinois, USA.

