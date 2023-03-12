Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, March 12, 2023 – The State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 24-year-old security guard, Barnabas Job, over the alleged murder of a 26-year-old housemaid, Thereza Ekibi.

The spokesman of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday, March 12, 2023, said that the housemaid was allegedly murdered in her bedroom by the suspect at the same house they both work and live at Country Home Estate in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the PPRO, the cutlass used by the suspect was recovered with a bloodstain in it.

He said that the suspect, who confessed to the crime, had been taken to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, alongside the cutlass for investigation.

It was further gathered that the suspect tried to woo the victim but when she turned him down, he became angry, picked a cutlass and hacked her to death.

He attempted to escape after killing her but was held by neighbours, who then contacted the police.

The deceased was said to hail from Wanikade and took up the job as a house help before she was murdered on March 5, 2023.