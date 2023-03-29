Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 29, 2023 – An investigation has been launched by the police in Embu after a 14-year-old boy who was sent home to get his collect fees, committed suicide.

Dickson Mwenda, who was a candidate for this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam at Kiriari Primary School in Kigumo village, arrived home from school and found his mother attending to his other siblings.

The area chief, Nelson Muturi, said after he informed his mother why he was home, he went into the room.

After attending to his siblings, Mwenda’s mother called on him to come out so they could go back to his school together but he was not responding.

She entered the room only to find the body of her son dangling from the rooftop of the house.

The woman then raised an alarm, attracting the attention of the neighbours.

One Reverend Robert Nyaga who was among the locals who responded to the woman’s distress calls, described the boy as obedient, adding that the incident was unfortunate.

The body of the boy was moved to Embu Level 5 Hospital mortuary pending police investigations.