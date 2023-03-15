Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – A Kentucky middle school principal was arrested Monday, his first day on the job, according to local reports.

Leroy Littles Sr., 44, started work Monday, March 13, as the principal at Olmsted Academy North in Louisville.

A “Welcome, Principal Littles” sign was placed in front of the school, WDRB-TV reported.

On the same day, Littles was taken into custody over a Dec. 25, 2022, domestic violence incident.

He was served an arrest warrant at the school for fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.

A police report obtained by the news outlet said Littles had arrived at his girlfriend’s home when she was seen leaving with an ex-boyfriend.

As Littles began arguing with her, he allegedly assaulted the former boyfriend, who had injuries to his face and head.

When Hillview police officers arrived at the scene, Littles was gone.

The victim reportedly has video of the alleged assault and gave it to the Bullitt County Attorney’s Office days after.

The Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) district issued a letter to parents about the arrest.

“You may have seen or heard local media stories about allegations against Olmsted North Principal Leroy Littles, Sr. The charges are unrelated to JCPS,” it read.

An assistant principal was placed in charge of the school, the district said.

Littles has worked for the district for 16 years, most recently as a principal intern at Waggener High School earlier this school year.